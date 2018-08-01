Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sun Life Financial (SLF) Share Price

News headlines about Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sun Life Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0557805321797 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of Sun Life Financial opened at $40.89 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

