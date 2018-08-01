Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ACNB (ACNB) Share Price

News articles about ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACNB earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.7624830291759 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ACNB stock remained flat at $$34.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.29. ACNB has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

