Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IMPINJ (PI) Share Price

Media coverage about IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IMPINJ earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2424894935801 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

IMPINJ traded up $0.29, reaching $21.60, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.67. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.41 million, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 2.00.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

