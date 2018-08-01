Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Share Price

Media headlines about Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Brick Partners earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.7672579081794 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,216. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $481.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $128.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 7,140,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $64,761,913.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $154,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $803,540.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,900 shares of company stock worth $577,111 over the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

