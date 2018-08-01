Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) PT Set at $4.00 by Maxim Group

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) received a $4.00 price objective from analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 5.10.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics stock. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.65% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

