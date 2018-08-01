Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 252.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure traded down $0.53, hitting $15.16, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 48,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,834. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $692.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Zartler purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.