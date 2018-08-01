Sohu.com (SOHU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOHU. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Sohu.com opened at $25.20 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $486.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Zhang acquired 100,000 shares of Sohu.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon acquired 50,000 shares of Sohu.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.51 per share, with a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,901,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,591,497.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 266,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

