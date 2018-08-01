Sodastream International (SODA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sodastream International updated its FY18 guidance to approx $4.31 EPS.

Shares of Sodastream International stock traded up $22.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 169,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,109. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. Sodastream International has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $98.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 52.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SODA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sodastream International in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

