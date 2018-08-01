Social Reality (SRAX) Shares Down 15.9%

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s share price traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.71. 1,236,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 274,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Social Reality Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Reality stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.84% of Social Reality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

