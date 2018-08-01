Snap Inc (SNAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,993,832 shares, an increase of 2.3% from the June 29th total of 110,403,074 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,021,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 23.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Snap news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $274,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $117,552.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,496.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,558,881 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,228.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 242,789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 815,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 131,734 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Finally, Filament LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Snap opened at $12.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Snap has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -2.94.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Snap had a negative net margin of 179.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $230.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.31) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Snap will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

