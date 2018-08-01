Snap Inc (SNAP) Director Sells $310,500.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $310,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitchell Lasky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $328,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $333,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $335,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $328,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $325,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $341,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $264,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $268,750.00.

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Snap had a negative net margin of 179.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.31) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 188.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Snap by 283.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

