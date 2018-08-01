Smith & Nephew (SN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SN. Numis Securities raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,350 ($17.74) to GBX 1,480 ($19.45) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.95) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,515 ($19.91) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($20.37) to GBX 1,470 ($19.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.23 ($18.42).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew opened at GBX 1,320.50 ($17.35) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,173 ($15.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,442 ($18.95).

In other news, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($17.01) per share, for a total transaction of £58,275 ($76,566.81).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.