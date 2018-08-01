Smartshare (SSP) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $1.10 million worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003594 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00387556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00179993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00026506 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,049,934,937 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

