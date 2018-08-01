SmartFinancial (SMBK) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News headlines about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.071110605286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,663. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

