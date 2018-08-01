Smart Sand (SND) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smart Sand has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young acquired 30,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,748.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee E. Beckelman acquired 7,600 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,464.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,516.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,600 shares of company stock worth $337,434 in the last three months. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.