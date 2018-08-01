SLM (SLM) Given News Impact Rating of 0.03

News headlines about SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SLM earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.6809907764652 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. SLM has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SLM will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 8,911 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,135,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

