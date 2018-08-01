Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) CFO David R. Callen Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CFO David R. Callen purchased 1,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sleep Number opened at $28.49 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 115.80%. The business had revenue of $316.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,066,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 509,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $16,439,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $12,442,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4,288.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 303,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 749,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 195,713 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

