SkyWest (SKYW) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a line rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of SkyWest opened at $59.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.71.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.20. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,508,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

