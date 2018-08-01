Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,909,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,377. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 78.24%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $2,903,843.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $2,991,614.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,988,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,315,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,255 shares of company stock worth $17,664,304 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

