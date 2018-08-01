Sirius Minerals (SXX) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Sirius Minerals stock opened at GBX 37.12 ($0.49) on Tuesday. Sirius Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.47).

Sirius Minerals Plc, a fertilizer development company, engages in the evaluation and exploration of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for polyhalite resources. Its North Yorkshire polyhalite project is located in the United Kingdom. Sirius Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

