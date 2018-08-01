Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 11,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.63. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.08 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

