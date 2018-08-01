Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $308.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.02 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing opened at $72.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $207,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

