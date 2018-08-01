Simon Property Group (SPG) Issues Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY18 guidance to $12.05-12.13 EPS.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $176.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $177.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.31.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

