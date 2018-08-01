Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

In related news, Director Al Messina sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $40,544.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,103 shares of company stock worth $203,837 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

