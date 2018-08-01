Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.42

Media coverage about Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) has been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Silvercrest Asset Management Group earned a news impact score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.5233102550958 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

SAMG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,954. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director Al Messina sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $81,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,103 shares of company stock valued at $203,837. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

