Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.73.

SLAB stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,435. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $1,067,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,333,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $143,543.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $514,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $2,773,371. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

