Silicom (SILC) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.06

Media headlines about Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silicom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.0982195256495 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Silicom traded down $0.11, hitting $39.39, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,310. Silicom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Silicom had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Silicom’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

