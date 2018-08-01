Shutterstock (SSTK) Trading Up 5.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.28 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 892,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 254,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shutterstock by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Shutterstock by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.29.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

