Shutterstock (SSTK) Trading Up 5.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.28 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 892,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 254,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.
The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.29.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.
