Short Interest in General Electric (GE) Declines By 15.2%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,377,426 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 29th total of 130,169,254 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,396,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.63 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in General Electric by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 14,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 28.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

