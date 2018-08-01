Short Interest in Diageo plc (DEO) Decreases By 39.3%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 389,132 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 29th total of 641,045 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Diageo opened at $147.27 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71. Diageo has a 1-year low of $128.81 and a 1-year high of $151.30.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

