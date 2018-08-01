Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Decreases By 7.3%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,888,682 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 29th total of 159,520,695 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,634,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,348,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,947 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 484.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,818,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.11 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

