Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (APTV) Expands By 33.6%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,576,728 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the June 29th total of 4,175,344 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,505,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 468,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.