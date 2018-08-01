Shopify (SHOP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $137.96, but opened at $138.24. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shopify shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 112696 shares.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Mackie set a $170.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

