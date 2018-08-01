Shopify (SHOP) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.48.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 109.2% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 839.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

