Shopify (SHOP) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Mackie set a $170.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Shopify opened at $138.21 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 1.31. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Shopify’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

