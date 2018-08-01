Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stake Raised by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 352.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,754 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 109.2% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 11.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 37.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shopify by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

