Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $494.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sherwin-Williams’ adjusted earnings and revenues for second-quarter 2018 topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues rose year over year on higher paint sales volumes and contributions from the Valspar acquisition. The company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2018. Sherwin-Williams has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The buyout of Valspar has positioned Sherwin-Williams as a leading paints and coatings provider globally. Sherwin-Williams should gain from significant synergies of the Valspar acquisition. It also remains focused on growth through expansion of operations as reflected by increasing number of retail stores. The company is also benefiting from its actions to cut operating costs.”

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $473.00 to $457.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.60.

Sherwin-Williams traded down $2.88, hitting $437.85, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $326.68 and a 1 year high of $450.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total value of $443,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,533 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.21, for a total value of $1,132,782.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,405.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,777,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 155,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.