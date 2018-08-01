Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 248.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,754.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $457.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.30.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total transaction of $443,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,474 shares of company stock worth $10,777,564. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $440.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $326.68 and a 52 week high of $450.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

