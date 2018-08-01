Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Insider Joel D. Baxter Sells 2,533 Shares

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.21, for a total value of $1,132,782.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SHW stock opened at $440.73 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $326.68 and a 1-year high of $450.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

