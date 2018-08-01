Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture opened at $159.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $127.26 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.99, for a total transaction of $276,041.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,213.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

