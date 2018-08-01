Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Shares of KLA-Tencor opened at $117.42 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.02% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.