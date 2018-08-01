ServiceNow (NOW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow delivered stellar second-quarter results. However, the company faces stiff competition from the likes of Oracle and salesforce.com in the non-ITSM market, which is compelling the company to increase spending on sales and marketing, thereby hurting profitability. Also, modest growth in professional business, continuing losses, muted free cash flow growth and stretched valuation are key negatives. Moreover, cut-throat competition can hurt pricing power as well as lengthen the sales cycle, which will negatively impact top-line. ServiceNow has been incurring losses over the last five years and has an accumulated deficit. The company anticipates reporting loss in the near term due to increased costs such as non-cash charges associated with equity awards, business combinations and other expenses. Despite the improving top line, mounting losses doesn’t bode well for investor confidence.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $180.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $175.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $194.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $74,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $5,690,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,659,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,187 shares of company stock valued at $56,489,475. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

