Sequans Communications (SQNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 243.68% and a negative net margin of 62.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sequans Communications updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.08-0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Numen Capital LLP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 114.0% during the first quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 428,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 3,084,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

