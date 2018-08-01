Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a report released on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 62.26% and a negative return on equity of 243.68%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $156.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Numen Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 114.0% in the first quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 428,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.