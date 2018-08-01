Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

SRTS stock remained flat at $$6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of -1.27.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Richard Golin sold 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $49,105.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kalman Fishman sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $35,847.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 955,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,715 shares of company stock worth $404,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

