Senior (SNR) PT Raised to GBX 350

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNR. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313.43 ($4.12).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 313.20 ($4.12) on Wednesday. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 199.20 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.40 ($4.08).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

