Seneca Foods Corp Class A (SENEA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seneca Foods Corp Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3696084936961 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Seneca Foods Corp Class A alerts:

Seneca Foods Corp Class A traded down $0.30, hitting $26.65, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.19. Seneca Foods Corp Class A has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.68 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SENEA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Corp Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods Corp Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.