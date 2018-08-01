SendGrid (SEND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million.

Shares of SendGrid traded up $3.29, hitting $28.82, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 91,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -142.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SendGrid has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

SEND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SendGrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SendGrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

