SendGrid Inc (SEND) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) by 766.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SendGrid were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SendGrid by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SendGrid by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SendGrid opened at $25.53 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. SendGrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. equities research analysts predict that SendGrid Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SEND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SendGrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

