SemGroup (SEMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.55). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $661.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. SemGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SemGroup to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SemGroup traded down $0.25, reaching $24.90, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. SemGroup has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.91.
About SemGroup
SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.
Further Reading: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.